Mauston Residents Spend Week Cleaning Up Storm Damage
Mauston area residents have spent much of the week cleaning up trees, branches, and other debris from a Monday thunderstorm. The storm left many locals without power until the early hours of Tuesday morning. Alliant energy brought in crews from other local areas to help restore power as quick as possible. Many trees were damaged in Mauston Monday night including a tree that was uprooted in the McDonalds parking lot. The Mauston cemetery also sustained significant damage from the storms.
Source: WRJC.com
