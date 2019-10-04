Mauston Recovers from Nekoosas Opening Punch to Pick up 23-6 Victory in SCC Football

For the second straight season the Nekoosa Papermakers delivered the opening blow against the Mauston Golden Eagles but for the 2nd straight game Mauston would respond with multiple blows to pick up a South Central Conference victory. Nekoosa scored on their opening drive capped off by a 3 yard touchdown run by Klayton Havlovic, but Mauston would respond on their opening drive capped off by a 2 yard touchdown pass from Cade Hall to Hayden Goodman. Logan Oliver gave Mauston a 7-6 lead with the extra point. Oliver would go on to score the next 11 points for Mauston. Oliver would score on a 43 yard touchdown run and again kick the extra point to give Mauston a 14-6 lead going into halftime. Oliver struck again in the 4th quarter knocking thru a 34 yard field goal to extend the Golden Eagles lead to 17-6. Mauston would score yet again on a 45 yard touchdown pass from Cade Hall to Jack Leuhman to give Mauston the 23-6 final score. Mauston improves to 4-3 on the season and 4-1 in South Central Conference play. Nekoosa drops to 2-3 in the conference and 2-5 overall. Mauston will travel to Wautoma next Friday night.

