Mauston Rally Comes up Short in 4-3 Loss to La Crescent (MN)

The Mauston Jr. American Legion Baseball team’s rally came up just short in a 4-3 loss to La Crescent (MN) Monday evening. La Crescent took advantage off some Mauston miscues in the first inning to grab an early 4-0 lead. Mauston pitcher Braydin Gallagher would hold La Crescent scoreless over the final 6 innings. Mauston would begin their rally attempt in the 6th inning Jerick Goers reached on a walk and would eventually score on an RBI single from Nick Erler. Mauston would score two more in the 7th. Dalton Hoehn tripled scoring Alex Suhr to make it 4-2 and would later score on a wild pitch getting Mauston within 4-3. Unfortunately Mauston would have their rally end there. Mauston falls to 4-2 on the season; La Crescent improves to 18-4. Mauston will host Bangor Wednesday night in a doubleheader.

Source: WRJC.com







