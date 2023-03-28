Mauston Rallies to Win First Varsity Softball game Since 2019 (The Last Time they had a Varsity Season)

Playing their first varsity game since 2019 the Mauston Golden Eagles rallied for a 15-13 victory over the New Lisbon Rockets. Mauston trailed by early deficits of 11-3 and 12-4 before they chipped away to get within 12-9 going into the bottom of the 6th inning. Mauston tied the game on one swing by Junior McKenna Pouille who nailed a 3 run inside the park home run into right field to the game up at 12 apiece. Mauston was able to tack on 3 more runs and hold on for the victory. Mauston’s lone senior Pressley Bluhm picked up the win in the circle pitching 5 innings of relief giving up just 2 runs while striking out 10. Mauston improves to 1-0 on the season New Lisbon falls to 0-1. Kelsi Steele, Abby Steele, Allie Hare, and Chloe Pfaff all had two hits for the Rockets.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.