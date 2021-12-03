Mauston Rallies to Defeat Westby 67-58 in Boys Basketball

The Mauston Golden Eagles overcame some adversity in a 67-58 victory over the Westby Norsemen in Boys Basketball Thursday night. Mauston got off to an early 14-4 lead only to see Westby chip away and take a 45-40 lead in the 2nd half. Mauston answered with a 14-2 run to take a lead they would never relinquish. Mauston got a game high 27 points from Brock Massey and a big game off the bench from Junior Drew Craig who scored a varsity career high 13 points, Spenser Lehman added 11 for the Golden Eagles. Mauston improves to 3-0 on the season and will have their toughest test to date Tuesday when they host the La Crosse Aquinas Bluegolds. Westby drops to 2-1.

