Mauston Pulls Away in 2nd Half for 64-49 Victory Over Adams-Friendship in Boys Basketball

The Mauston Golden Eagles boys’ basketball team used a 12-0 run in the second half to pull away from a feisty Adams-Friendship Green Devils team Tuesday night. Adams-Friendship kept it close and only a Joe Bauer and one bucket right before the half kept the game from being tied. The 2nd half belonged to Mauston though behind 19 points from Cade Hall and 16 points from Joe Bauer. Gage Kobylski added a career high 11 points and the Golden Eagles got big defensive performances from Isaac Saylor and Dylan Erler in the 64-49 victory. The win improves the Golden Eagles to 12-4 on the season and 5-2 in South Central Conference play. The Green Devils got a game high 22 points from Braedyn Quinnell but fell to 3-3 in South Central conference play and 6-9 overall.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.