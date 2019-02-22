Mauston Prevails Over Feisty Nekoosa Team 71-58 in Boys Basketball

The Nekoosa Papermakers gave Mauston a battle unexpected by many last night at Nekoosa High School, however the Golden Eagles still prevailed 71-58 to close out the regular season with a 16-5 record.Â Mauston and Nekoosa went back in forth in the first half but Mauston went into the half with a 34-28 lead.Â Nekoosa battled back to tie the game at 38 and got within 48-45 before Mauston was able to pull away.Â Joe Bauer returned to action with a game high 24 points while Cade Hall added 12 for the Golden Eagles.Â Mauston will now have a week off before hosting Arcadia or West Salem in a Regional Semi-final game next Friday night.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in itâ€™s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. â€“ WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.