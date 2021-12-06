Mauston Police Warn Residents About Holding Parade

Mauston police say everyone is disappointed that the city’s holiday parade has been canceled due to the pandemic again. Juneau County has the worst COVID case counts in Wisconsin. It’s warning some residents thinking about holding their own parade not to do it. They have been talking about an impromptu event. Instead of driving on city streets with no police escort, they decided to pass out candy in a parking lot. Police say it’s about safety. Normally, roads would be closed and traffic control would be in place for a parade. Police aren’t threatening to pass out citations as long as all traffic rules are followed, but they say holding one in an “uncontrolled environment” could be risky.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.