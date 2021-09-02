Mauston PD Looking to Identify Individuals

The Mauston Police Department is looking for assistance in identifying two individual(s). They believe they may have information about an incident that originated at one of our businesses earlier in the month. If you can help with identification (or you are this person), please contact the Mauston Police department at (608) 847-6363 or email Det. Lueneburg at ms107@mauston.com. The pictures can be seen on the Mauston Police Facebook page or on WRJC.com

