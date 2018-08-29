Mauston Pair Face Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place Charges

A 23 year old Mauston man is facing a charge of Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place stemming from a June 1st incident. Back on June 1st authorities did a child welfare check at a Lemonweire Township residence. A witness had informed authorities that the house was covered in garbage and juvenile was living in the extremely messy residence. The witness also claimed the adults locked the child in a room and did drugs around the child. Authorities made contact with the 23 year old Nicholas Krowiorz as well as 24 year old Dakota Redman. Authorities observed clothes and garbage all over the floor as well as marijuana plants in the house. Authorities also observed several other drug related items. Redman is also facing a charge of Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place. Child Protective Services did make contact with the child.

Source: WRJC.com

