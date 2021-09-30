The Mauston/New Lisbon airport planning a $3 Million dollar project to replace it’s runway and taxiway in 2022, with 95% of the project being paid for with grants.

Mark Rudig, Chairman of the Mauston/New Lisbon Airport Commission, discussed the project saying that “2021 was the biggest year at the airport we’ve ever had with more traffic and fuel sales than any pervious year. Our runways are in bad shape.”

Rudig said the airport is one of just a few in the state to receive a grant.

Source: WRJC.com







