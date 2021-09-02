Mauston-New Lisbon Airport Fly-in Returns this Saturday

The Mauston-New Lisbon Airport will hold its annual Fly-in Breakfast event this Saturday September 4th, from 7am until 2pm. Breakfast will begin serving at 7am with lunch serving at 10:30am. There will be classic cars, tractors, and farm machinery at the event. There will be plenty of airplanes to see as well at the event plus local vendors and a craft fair. It’s the 19th annual Mauston-New Lisbon Airport Fly in.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.