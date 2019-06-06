Mauston Montessori Charter School Expansion Grant Approved

The School District of Mauston is delighted to announce that it has been awarded a Department of Public Instruction Wisconsin Charter School Expansion Grant for the Mauston Montessori Charter School housed at West Side Elementary School. The grant funding is in the amount of $550,000 for the five-year grant period beginning July 1, 2019.

This grant was a highly competitive statewide grant that passed through a rigorous technical and peer review stage. The Montessori Charter School Expansion Grant will cover costs to include professional development including teacher Montessori licenses and Montessori classroom and program instructional materials and furniture. The grant proposal focused on adding and E2, Elementary Two classroom to include students entering grades 4, 5 and 6. In addition to the E2 classroom the Mauston Montessori Charter School will add, over the life of the Grant, additional seats for students entering grades 4K through 3.

District grant writers included Lynda Oleinik, Director of Teaching and Learning and Jolene Routson, Principal of West Side Elementary School and Mauston Montessori Charter School with assistance from Mauston Montessori Charter School classroom teachers Peggy Winker and Dana LaBansky and members of the Mauston Montessori Charter School Governance Council. This is a wonderful opportunity for students, parents and the community! We are looking forward to advancing and growing the Mauston Montessori Charter School in the near future.

Source: WRJC.com





