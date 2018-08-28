Mauston Mayor, Brian McGuire: Mayoral Declaration of State of Emergency

I am declaring a state of emergency in the city of Mauston until 6 AM Wednesday morning.

We are asking local residents to stay away from flooded areas and avoid unnecessary travel. Pavement in areas where high water has been may be compromised.

Mauston personnel, – fire, police, and public works – have been working since late last night and will likely work into the early morning hours tomorrow to ensure public safety.

Source: WRJC.com

