Mauston Man’s Truck Towed after Fleeing from Authorities

A Mauston man is facing charges of Attempting to Flee or Elude an Officer and Obstructing an officer after trying to avoid an apparent hit and run on February 2nd. A State Trooper was notified of a vehicle involved in a possible drunk driving hit and run traveling near Husker road in Juneau County. The trooper observed a vehicle fitting the description and attempted to pull over the vehicle. The vehicle took off and pulled into a field before pulling back on to the road at a high rate of speed. The trooper was unable to locate the truck due to the amount of snow kicked up during the chase. Authorities later found the truck parked outside of the residence of 36 year old Scott Schlicht. Schlicht would not answer the door that night and called the authorities the next morning claiming his truck had been stolen. The truck had not been stolen but towed due to the fact the truck had been involved in a felony pursuit. Schlict claimed he was out coyote hunting and never heard or saw the Troopers sirens that night.

Source: WRJC.com





