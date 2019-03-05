Mauston Man’s Erratic Driving Leads to Drug Charges

A Mauston man is facing charges of Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. 55 year old Daniel Matye was pulled over for erratic driving on March 1st. The Mauston K9 unit came out to do a sniff of Matye’s vehicle. The K9 alerted authorities to the presence of drugs. The search turned up 8 prescription only pills of Prednisone. Matye was transported to the Juneau County Jail. During the jail search of Matye authorities found a dime bag with a white powdery substance in it. The bag was tested and determined to be .4grams of methamphetamine.

Source: WRJC.com





