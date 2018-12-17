Mauston Man Purchases Very Unlucky Lottery Ticket Charged With Possession of Meth

On November 11th 26 year old Jacob Williams of Mauston gave a cashier at a local gas station a “wad” of cash for gas and a lottery ticket. As the cashier went through the cash she saw a pink baggie containing a white substance between the cash. She told her co-workers who believed it to be illegal narcotics and the authorities were contacted. Local authorities came and were informed Williams was still outside the gas station waiting on a pizza. Williams told the authorities he was not the owner of the baggie. Authorities had to wait to review the video footage and test the substance before they could arrest Williams. The footage was showed to authorities on November 14th where they were able to identify Williams where the pink baggie was visible. The substance was also tested to be .32grams of methamphetamine. Williams is facing a charge of Possession of Methamphetamine.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.