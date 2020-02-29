Mauston Man Once Again Charged with Theft
A Mauston man is facing another charge against him this time of more theft. On November 16th a New Lisbon business reported numerous stolen items totaling over $7,000. They believed it could have been 37 year old Jeremy Dezotell. Dezotell had been connected to other burglaries around the area and the items were stolen from the area Dezotell used to work in. Dezotell’s van became impounded in early January. Multiple items reported stolen from the New Lisbon business were found in Dezotell’s van. DNA evidence also linked Dezotell to the stolen items. Dezotell is being charged with repeat offense – Burglary.
Source: WRJC.com
