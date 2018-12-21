Mauston Man Keeps Breaking No Contact Order

A Mauston man is facing four counts of Felony Bail Jumping between a two week span. A victim contacted authorities on December 6th stating that 41 year old Gregory Wolfenbarger had gone into her house and taken the TV. The victim stated there was a court ordered no contact order between her and Wolfenbarger. The victim stated Wolfenbarger was highly intoxicated when he came to the house. On December 20th the same victim stated she had run into Wolfenbarger at a local tavern. She stated Wolfenbarger had told her he had sold their dog to someone in Elroy. Wolfenbarger had again entered her residence to take the dog. Authorities located the dog when they located Wolfenbarger.

Source: WRJC.com





