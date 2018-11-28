Mauston Man Facing Drug & OWI Charges

A Mauston man is facing charges of Possession With Intent to Distribute Schedule IV Drugs and Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated 2nd Offense. On November 25th a State Patrol Officer noticed a car with its lights on and running facing a building. He had seen the same car in the same exact position an hour earlier. The patrolmen thought that to be suspicious and parked next to the vehicle. He went up to the vehicle and asked if everything was alright. The driver 58 year old Paul Carman had an odor of intoxicants coming from his breath as he began to talk. Carman told the officer he thought someone was outside so he went to his car to keep an eye out. Carman told the officer he had a couple of drinks inside the house. Carman struggled during a field sobriety test and was placed under arrest for an OWI. The trooper searched the vehicle which turned up multiple drug related items including Naproxen and Clonazepam.

