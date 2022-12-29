Mauston Man Facing Child Sex Crime Charges

On December 27, 2022, The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jonathan O. Tonyan, of Mauston, for the charges of:

Use of a Computer to Facilitate a Child Sex Crime, Child Enticement Attempted 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child. Bail Jumping

These charges are merely accusations of criminal conduct where probable cause existed for an arrest. Mr. Tonyan is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

This arrest stems from a month long undercover investigation conducted by the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Mauston Police Department and the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office is part of the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Internet Crimes against Child (ICAC) Task Force. The Wisconsin ICAC Task Force is comprised of DOJ personnel, as well as more than 280 Police and Sheriff’s Office from around the State.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, the WI ICAC Task Force, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

Source: WRJC.com







