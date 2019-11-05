Mauston Man Facing Charges after Trying to Pawn Stolen Items

A Mauston man is facing 4 Counts of Burglary. On October 25th authorities made contact with a victim who said his Town of Lemonweir shop had been broken into. The victim noticed an ID card belonging to 31 year old Scott D. Walker, lying on the ground. The victim believed Walker had used his ID card to get into the shop. There was over $2000 worth of items stolen at the scene including, a Drill, a Chainsaw, a Vacuum, and a Socket Set. Authorities contacted a witness who said Walker had pawned off some of the items in Madison. Walker also allegedly pawned of a bow that was previously reported stolen from a different location. The pawn store did confirm Walker had pawned a bow at that location.

Source: WRJC.com





