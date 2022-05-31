Mauston Man Facing 6th Offense OWI



Michael T Koscal, 41 years of age, from Mauston has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol

Tomah Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 6th offense.

Wisconsin State Patrol stopped a vehicle for a routine traffic stop in the outskirts of Mauston on 17th

avenue at 7:36pm on Sunday May 29th. The trooper determined that the driver was intoxicated,

was medically cleared by EMS and then taken to Juneau County Jail for OWI 6th offense.

“Pursuant to the direction of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, as found in Supreme Court Rule 20:3.6,

Trial Publicly, you are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is

presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.”







Source: WRJC.com







