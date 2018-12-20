Mauston Man Facing 2 Counts of Possession of Child Pornography

A 64 year old Mauston man is facing 2 counts of Possession of Child Pornography after authorities received a cyber tip on December 13th. Authorities were made aware of Craig Trenshaw posting two pictures on Facebook depicting adolescent females in a pornographic scene. Authorities were also made aware that Trenshaw had posted other child pornographic photos to Yahoo as well. Trenshaw admitted to posting the photos but said they were “simple nudity and not pornography”.

Source: WRJC.com





