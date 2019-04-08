Mauston Man Faces Numerous Drug Charges after Drug Task Force Conducts Search

A Mauston man is facing numerous counts of drug charges after the Juneau County Drug Task Force conducted a search on his home on April 2nd. Authorities searched the home of 27 year old Darien Ruf, located in the Town of Lindina. They made contact with Ruf at the residence. He stated he was the only one at the home and located his bedroom for authorities. Authorities found numerous drug and drug related items in his bedroom including 1,138 pounds of raw marijuana, 204 cartridges containing THC, 7 packs of steroid pills, and notebooks containing ledgers of drug transactions, among many other items. Ruf admitted to selling marijuana to a small group of people, he also told authorities they were lucky they picked this day to conduct the search. His boss had given him the day off, normally he would take all his drugs, and drug items hiding them at his work, he told authorities. Ruf is facing charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.