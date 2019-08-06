Mauston Man Faces Charges after Being Pulled Over for Not Wearing Seatbelt

On May 31st a Mauston man was pulled over for not wearing a seatbelt in the Town of Lemonweir. Authorities also noticed the plates were expired. As the Trooper made contact with the driver, 26 year old Kirkpatrick Smith. The Trooper could smell a strong odor of marijuana. A search of the vehicle found hundreds of grams of marijuana as well as other drug related items. Smith was placed under arrest and taken to the Juneau County Jail, where he faces charges of Possession With Intent to Deliver THC, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Operating With Restricted Controlled Substance.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.