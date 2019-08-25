Mauston Man Faces 6th Offense OWI

Thomas J Du Mond, 53 years of age, from Mauston, WI has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 6th offense.

A state trooper stopped Thomas J. Du Mond on Hwy 33 near Sand Rd for not wearing his seat belt. After the trooper spoke with Du Mond,he suspected the driver was under the influence. He administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests on him. Du Mond was then arrested for Operating Under the Influence 6th offense

“Pursuant to the direction of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, as found in Supreme Court Rule 20:3.6, Trial Publicly, you are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.”

