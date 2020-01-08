Mauston Man Faces 2nd Offense OWI after Car Rolls off Road Way

A Mauston man is facing his 2nd Offense OWI after rolling his vehicle in November. On November 16th a Juneau County Deputy located a rolled over car near State Highway 12/16 and Morrissey Road in the Town of Lemonwier. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 49 year old James Beaver. Beaver told authorities he didn’t know what happened the last memory he had was drinking in Lyndon Station. A passenger in the vehicle was found lying outside. He was awake and breathing normally but appeared confused. The passenger had to be med lifted to UW Hospital for a broken pelvis among other potential injuries. It was reported the car skidded off the road and rolled multiple times. Beaver had a blood alcohol concentrate of .178. Beaver also faces a charge of PAC 2nd Offense.

