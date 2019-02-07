Mauston Man Could Face Up to 15 Years Behind Bars for Burglary

A 27 year old Mauston man could face up to 15 years in prison after being charged with Burglary of a Dwelling, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Theft, and Pointing a Firearm at Another. Mauston Police Officers were dispatched to a Tremont Street residence back in December of 2014 receiving reports of a burglary. The victims reported a man later identified as Matthew Testa had argued with the victims, pointed a gun at them, and took off with some of their money. Testa lost his hat and the scene and it was taken into evidence and tested at the crime lab. The hat was eventually linked to Testa.

