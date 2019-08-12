Mauston Man Charged with Possession of Methamphetamine

On July 28th a Wisconsin State Trooper observed truck in Lyndon Station with no front license plate parked on the side of the road. The driver ran out of the vehicle and appeared to be trying to hide. The trooper made contact with the driver 23 year old Casey Gardner of Mauston. Gardner claimed he had hit a deer and was checking the truck for damage. The trooper asked if he had any warrants and Gardner replied he might have one. Gardner consented to a vehicle search. The trooper discovered a vial of crystal meth weighing .2grams. Gardner faces a charge of Possession of Methamphetamine.

