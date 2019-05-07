Mauston Man Charged with 3 Counts of Uttering a Forgery

A 28 year old Mauston man is facing 3 counts of Uttering a Forgery. Local authorities reported to a New Lisbon residence in October of 2017. A victim said they had had multiple checks altered. The payee on the check was changed to Kevin Maun; the amount authorized had also been changed from $20 to $250. The victim said they did not know Maun. Authorities were able to obtain video footage of Maun cashing the forged checks. Maun could faces charges in both Juneau and Monroe Counties for cashing forged checks.

Source: WRJC.com





