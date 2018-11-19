Mauston Man Attacks Fellow Inmate in Juneau County Jail

28 year old Matthew Skiff of Mauston is facing a charge of Battery by a Prisoner. Skiff allegedly got in the altercation with the man during a bible study at the Juneau County Jail. The victim claimed Skiff had blindsided the man. The victim claimed Skiff had attacked him do to family issues. The victim claimed he did nothing to create any kind of altercation.

Source: WRJC.com





