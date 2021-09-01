Mauston Man Arrested on Drug Charges after Hiding in Crawl Space

A Mauston man was arrested back in June for drug and suspicious activity. On June 25th authorities arrested 31 year old Gene Sheppard of Mauston. Police reported to a local motel as Sheppard was allegedly peeing thru motel winnows. Sheppard was allegedly looking for someone named “Joe” according to one of the motel residents. Authorities later located Sheppard hiding in a crawl space at a different residence. He was arrested for Failure to Appear Warrants. During a search of Sheppard authorities located a small bag of white crystal granules. That substance later tested to be methamphetamine. Sheppard is facing charges of Felony Possession of Methamphetamine and 2 counts of Felony Bail Jumping along with misdemeanor charges.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.