Mauston Man Arrested for Alleged Armed Robbery
A Mauston man is back in the news after allegedly stealing $500 from another man and hitting him in the head with an axe handle. A Mauston police officer was dispatched to the hospital January 13th for a report of battery complaint. The victim claimed 37 year old Jeremy Dezotell had hit him from behind with an axe handle before stealing $500 from the victim. According to the victim, Dezotell then took off in a blue Durango with a trailer attached to it. Authorities located Dezotell just outside of Mauston on highway 82 pulling a trailer that was losing split firewood out into the roadway. Dezotell was placed in the squad car under arrest. Dezotell faces charges of Armed Robbery with Use of Force, Battery causing Great Bodily Harm, and Felony Bail Jumping. The victim had a deep cut on his forehead that would need stiches, he was also being checked out for a possible skull fracture.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Plover brothers in line to become owners of Wisconsin Rapids Rafters; city approvals still...31 mins ago
- Wisconsin lawmakers announce sweeping plan to regulate PFAS contamination in water39 mins ago
- Wisconsin Dairy State Cheese Company owner accused of stealing $21,000 from 83 farmers45 mins ago
- New Lisbon Woman Faces 4th Offense OWI after Screaming at a Local Gas Station2 hours ago
- Mauston Man Arrested for Alleged Armed Robbery2 hours ago
- Dispute on Division Street leads to Charges against Mauston Man2 hours ago
- Wisconsin Farm Groups Praise Signing of USMCA12 hours ago
- FSA: Producers Should Enroll Soon in ARC, PLC Programs12 hours ago
- PDPW Planning for Annual Cornerstone Dairy Academy12 hours ago
- Scott Walker to deliver keynote speech in Missouri24 hours ago
- Evers announces student debt task force1 day ago
- Packers make it official, announce the hiring of new defensive backs coach1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.