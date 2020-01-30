Mauston Man Arrested for Alleged Armed Robbery

A Mauston man is back in the news after allegedly stealing $500 from another man and hitting him in the head with an axe handle. A Mauston police officer was dispatched to the hospital January 13th for a report of battery complaint. The victim claimed 37 year old Jeremy Dezotell had hit him from behind with an axe handle before stealing $500 from the victim. According to the victim, Dezotell then took off in a blue Durango with a trailer attached to it. Authorities located Dezotell just outside of Mauston on highway 82 pulling a trailer that was losing split firewood out into the roadway. Dezotell was placed in the squad car under arrest. Dezotell faces charges of Armed Robbery with Use of Force, Battery causing Great Bodily Harm, and Felony Bail Jumping. The victim had a deep cut on his forehead that would need stiches, he was also being checked out for a possible skull fracture.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.