Mauston Man Arrested after Fleeing From Authorities on March 31st

On March 31st at 11:43pm, the Juneau County Communication Center received a report of a physical disturbance between a male and female subject at Pilot, 1103 Gateway Ave, in the City of Mauston. Mauston Police, Juneau County Sherriff’s Office, and Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the call.

While responding a Mauston Police Officer observed a vehicle matching the description of a suspect vehicle trying to leave the area. A Juneau County Sheriff’s Office Deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle fled. A pursuit ended and the vehicle ultimately crashed into a ditch on Welch Prairie Rd, in Lisbon Township. The operator, later identified as Robert A. Davis Jr. of Mauston, ran from the vehicle into a field. Juneau County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were able to take Davis into custody. Davis was injured in the crash and transported to the hospital. The alleged victim of the disturbance left the area prior to having contact with law enforcement.

Charges of Knowingly Fleeing and Office, Operating While Intoxicated, Operating after Revocation, Bail Jumping, and several traffic violations are being requested from the Juneau County District Attorney.

The Sherriff’s Office was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, New Lisbon Police Department, and Necedah Police Department.

Source: WRJC.com







