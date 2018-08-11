Mauston Man Accused of Stealing Television out of Mauston Area Hotel

A Mauston man is facing multiple accounts after trying to still a television out of a Mauston area hotel. 28 year old Matthew Skiff is being charged with a count of Burglary of a Dwelling as well as 3 other misdemeanor charges. The hotel manager alerted authorities on July 26th after a housekeeper noticed a TV missing from one of the rooms. Authorities identified Skiff from previous contacts in the video footage. They observed Skiff placing tape over security camera’s to try to hide his presence while completing the thefts. The manager also had witnessed Skiff carrying out a television.

