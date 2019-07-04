Mauston Man Accused of Stealing 5 Bottles of Prescription Pills

A Mauston man could face charges after allegedly stealing bottles of prescription pills. A Mauston Police Officer was dispatched to a Remington Road residence for a report of stolen medication. The alleged victim stated he had 5 bottles of prescription pills stolen. The victim said a man with the last name Miller had used his bathroom that day. The officer asked if Miller had any neck tattoos, and the victim said he did. The officer believed the man was 27 year old Jeffery Miller. The officer had had previous contacts with Miller. There was another witness who interviewed with authorities who confirmed Miller had been in the victims’ residence that day. Miller could face charges of 2 Counts Felony Bail Jumping, Possession of Narcotic Drugs, Possession of Controlled Substance, and misdemeanor Theft.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.