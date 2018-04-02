Mauston Man Accused of Sexual Molestation of 6 Year Old Girl

A 46 year old Mauston man is being accused of sexually assaulting a 6 year old Monroe County girl. The girl told authorities that Brian Jones began by checking her for ticks but then pulled her pants and underwear down before molesting her. The girl said he also removed her shirt and rubbed his hands against her chest. She also noted a 2nd assault where Jones ran his hands against her chest while buckling her seat belt. Jones is currently being held in the Juneau County Jail where he awaits charges of Sexually Assaulting a Child, Child Sexual Exploitation, Child Enticement, and Possession of Child Pornography.

Source: WRJC.com

