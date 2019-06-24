Mauston Man 2 Others Face Drug Charges in Monroe County

Three men including a Mauston man are facing drug charges in Monroe County due to a May 10th traffic stop. 33 year old Alexander Gonzalez, (no known address) 32 year old Cory Birch of Norwalk and 30 year old Aaron Withers of Mauston are facing charges of Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Authorities ran a check on a westbound vehicle driven by Withers on 12/16 near Oakdale. Dispatch confirmed Withers had a warrant out in Juneau County for child support. Authorities conducted the stop and could immediately smell an odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. None of the men gave identification and Withers and Birch allegedly gave false names to authorities. A search of the vehicle turned up multiple drug and drug related items. Withers is also being charged with Obstructing an Officer, Identity Theft to Avoid Penalty, and Bail Jumping.

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.