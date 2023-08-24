Mauston Loses Close Tennis Match to Sparta in the Heat

Mauston lost to Sparta today 3 – 4.

1 singles Alydia Barrix won 6-2, 6-2

2 singles Natalie Anderson won 6-0 6-0

3 singles Brooke Braunschweig won in a third set super tiebreaker 1-6, 6-4, 14-12

4 singles Kayla Pederson lost 2-6, 3-6

1 doubles Katelyn Browne and Sophie Grzenia lost 4-6, 2-6

2 doubles Aubrey McCluskey and Abbie Morris lost 0-6, 1-6

3 doubles Faith Bilski and Mykenzie Wonderly lost 4-6, 1-6

Afterwards the two teams cooled off by visiting the nearby Splash Pad and eating popsicles.





Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.