Mauston Lions Club to Hold Pancake Breakfast during Youth Baseball Tournament this Saturday

Saturday morning you can come for the pancakes and stay for the baseball. The Mauston Lions club is hosting a pancake breakfast Saturday June 15th beginning at 7:30am in the building between the two ball fields at the Juneau County Fairgrounds. The cost is $5 for adults and $2.50 for the youngsters. The pancake breakfast will be right in the middle of the Mauston youth baseball Tournament taking place this Friday and Saturday. The tournament will feature 12u and 10u teams.

