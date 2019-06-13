Mauston Lions Club to Hold Pancake Breakfast during Youth Baseball Tournament this Saturday
Saturday morning you can come for the pancakes and stay for the baseball. The Mauston Lions club is hosting a pancake breakfast Saturday June 15th beginning at 7:30am in the building between the two ball fields at the Juneau County Fairgrounds. The cost is $5 for adults and $2.50 for the youngsters. The pancake breakfast will be right in the middle of the Mauston youth baseball Tournament taking place this Friday and Saturday. The tournament will feature 12u and 10u teams.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Republicans to cut income taxes by $75 per person on average as committee wraps up state b...10 hours ago
- Marshfield School District victim of $660,000 cyber scam10 hours ago
- FFA Officer Team Announced, Star Award Winners Honored11 hours ago
- DNR Trackers: Wisconsin Wolf Population Healthy & Stable11 hours ago
- State Maple Syrup Output Rose from 201811 hours ago
- Miss Wisconsin 2019 kicks off with Wednesday preliminary competition11 hours ago
- Brewers win in extra’s, despite 24 K’s19 hours ago
- $3,000 to be given away through the Golf Ball Crash for Cash1 day ago
- La Crosse Fire Department Has To Rescue Person After Fall From Grandad Bluff1 day ago
- Wood County Deputy Wounded While Making Welfare Check1 day ago
- Wisconsin Supreme Court takes over another lame duck case1 day ago
- Republicans cut 600 million from building budgets, face Democrat criticism at Joint Financ...1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.