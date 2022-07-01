Mauston Legion Baseball Picks Up Another Victory Routing Onalaska17U 15-5

The Mauston Post 81 American Legion baseball team used an 8 run 6th inning to blow by Onalaska17U Legion 15-5 Thursday night in a game moved to Wisconsin Dells Woodside complex. Mauston got a big game from Nick Erler who went 3 for 4 with 5 RBI’s Alex Suhr and Charlie Scott each had a pair of hits for Mauston who improves to 4-3-1 on the season. Dalton Hoehn was on base all 4 times drawing 3 walks and singling in a run in his final at bat. Alex Suhr picked up the win in relief working 3 innings giving up just 1 earned run while striking out 3. Mauston will be back in action Thursday July 7th hosting Gays Mills.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.