Mauston Lady Golden Eagle 2020 Volleyball Schedule/Broadcast Schedule

Mauston Lady Golden Eagles 2020 Volleyball Schedule

(Schedule Could Be Subject to Change)

Date Game Time Radio Station Coverage

9/17 at Wautoma 7pm SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com

9/21 at Reedsburg 7pm SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com*

9/22 Westfield 7pm SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com

9/24 at WI Dells 7pm SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com*

9/28 at Tomah 7pm SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com*

9/29 at Nekoosa 7pm

10/1 at Adams-Friendship 7pm SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com*

10/5 Reedsburg 7pm SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com

10/6 Wautoma 7pm SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com

10/8 at Westfield 7pm SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com*

10/10 Richland Center Tri 9am SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com*#

10/12 Adams-Friendship 7pm SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com*#

10/13 WI Dells 7pm SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com

10/15 Nekoosa 7pm SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com

*Games we are expecting to broadcast but have not yet been given permission by host school

*# Games we potentially could broadcast but may have scheduling conflict with another broadcast

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.