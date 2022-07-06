Mauston Junior Legion Splits Woodside League Games

The Post 81 Junior Legion goes 1-1 on the night, losing to Adams 7-0, and then beating Ithaca 8-6 in the final game of the evening.

Mauston had a great pitching performance from Hayden Gyllin, clutch hits from Preston Seebecker and Connor Newlun, and great at bats from Carter Field, Alex Zoller, Tyler Link, and Alex Treptow.

Source: WRJC.com







