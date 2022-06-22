Mauston Junior Legion Falls to Port Edwards & Nekoosa in Woodside Summer League

The Mauston Junior Legion baseball team fell to Port Edwards 8-2 in a Woodside Summer League baseball game. Mauston was led offensively by Connor Newlun who went 2×3 in the loss. Eli Roeder and Tyler Link also had 2 hits in the loss for Mauston Junior Legion. Hayden Gyllin took the loss on the mound despite pitching well. Gyllin allowed just 2 earned runs over 5 innings of work while striking out 5 batters. Mauston Junior Legion also fell 8-3 to Nekoosa earlier Tuesday night in the Woodside Baseball League.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.