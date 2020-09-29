Mauston Joins Growing List of Local Communities to Have Traditional Trick-Or-Treating

Trick-or-Treating in the City of Mauston will be held on Saturday October 31st from 4pm-7pm. While this holds true every year–they want to remind everyone to keep safety in mind! Don’t trick-or-treat alone, dress for the weather, watch for cars (and motorists watch for pedestrians), don’t go to homes whose lights are off and are obviously not welcoming trick-or-treaters, and inspect candy before consumption!

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.