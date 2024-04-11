Mauston HS Senior Brady Baldwin Raises Awareness for Dementia

Over the last couple of months, Mauston High School senior, Brady Baldwin has been continuing his efforts in making Juneau County more dementia friendly.

Over the course of 4 different Dementia Friendly trainings, Brady helped raise awareness and educated his peers on how to support those living with dementia.

The ADRC of Eagle Country Juneau County Office has enjoyed working with Brady over the last couple of years through a handful of Dementia Friendly events.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.