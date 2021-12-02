Mauston Holiday Parade Still A GO

The Mauston Holiday Parade will go on as scheduled Friday night (Dec 3rd). The theme is Christmas in Toyland. It will begin at 7pm the route will start in the High School Parking lot to Division Street continues to Kastner lot onto La Crosse Street. For any questions contact Tabitha at Lillies N Grace Boutique.

Source: WRJC.com







