Mauston, Hillsboro, Adam-Friendship, WI Dells High Schools 2020 Prep Football Schedules
Local High School Football Schedules 2020
(Schedules could be subject to change with ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic)
Mauston Golden Eagles
(All games to be played Friday at 7pm)
9/25 Viroqua (home) SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com
10/2 Wautoma (away) SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com
10/9 Lax Aquinas (home) SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com
10/16 WI Dells (away) SmashCOuntry92.9FM WRJC.com
10/23 Westfield (home) SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com
10/30 Adams-Friendship (away) SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com
11/6 Montello/Princeton/Green Lake (home) SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com
Hillsboro Tigers
(All Games to be played Friday at 7pm)
9/25 Ithaca (home) NOW92.1FM WRJC.com
10/2 Iowa-Grant (away)
10/9 Pecatonica/Argyle (home) NOW92.1FM WRJC.com
10/16 Boscobel (away)
10/23 De Soto (home) NOW92.1FM WRJC.com
10/30 Onalaska Luther (away)
11/6 at Highland
Adams-Friendship Green Devils
(All Games to be played Friday at 7pm)
9/25 Berlin (away)
10/2 WI Dells (away)
10/9 Westfield (home)
10/16 Wautoma (away)
10/23 Montello/Princeton/Green Lake (away Montello)
10/30 Mauston (home) SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com
Wisconsin Dells Chiefs
(All Games to be played Friday at 7pm)
9/25 Westfield (away)
10/2 Adams-Friendship (home)
10/9 Montello/Princeton/Green Lake (away Montello)
10/16 Mauston (home) SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com
10/23 Wautoma (away)
10/30 Watertown Lutheran Prep (home)
11/6 Viroqua (home)
Source: WRJC.com
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
