Mauston, Hillsboro, Adam-Friendship, WI Dells High Schools 2020 Prep Football Schedules

Local High School Football Schedules 2020

(Schedules could be subject to change with ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic)

Mauston Golden Eagles

(All games to be played Friday at 7pm)

9/25 Viroqua (home) SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com

10/2 Wautoma (away) SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com

10/9 Lax Aquinas (home) SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com

10/16 WI Dells (away) SmashCOuntry92.9FM WRJC.com

10/23 Westfield (home) SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com

10/30 Adams-Friendship (away) SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com

11/6 Montello/Princeton/Green Lake (home) SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com

Hillsboro Tigers

(All Games to be played Friday at 7pm)

9/25 Ithaca (home) NOW92.1FM WRJC.com

10/2 Iowa-Grant (away)

10/9 Pecatonica/Argyle (home) NOW92.1FM WRJC.com

10/16 Boscobel (away)

10/23 De Soto (home) NOW92.1FM WRJC.com

10/30 Onalaska Luther (away)

11/6 at Highland

Adams-Friendship Green Devils

(All Games to be played Friday at 7pm)

9/25 Berlin (away)

10/2 WI Dells (away)

10/9 Westfield (home)

10/16 Wautoma (away)

10/23 Montello/Princeton/Green Lake (away Montello)

10/30 Mauston (home) SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com

Wisconsin Dells Chiefs

(All Games to be played Friday at 7pm)

9/25 Westfield (away)

10/2 Adams-Friendship (home)

10/9 Montello/Princeton/Green Lake (away Montello)

10/16 Mauston (home) SmashCountry92.9FM WRJC.com

10/23 Wautoma (away)

10/30 Watertown Lutheran Prep (home)

11/6 Viroqua (home)

Source: WRJC.com







