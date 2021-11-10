Mauston High School Set For Annual Veterans Day Ceremony

The Mauston High School will host their Annual Veterans Day Ceremony Thursday morning at the High School Gymnasium. Doors open for Veterans and their families beginning at 9am featuring refreshments for the veterans and their families. The program will get underway around 10:15am. Speaking at the event will be Col. Scott Southworth and Maj. Kevin Quist. Their also will be bagpipes performed by Mr. Bill McInnes and a performance by the Mauston High School Band and Choir. The Mauston National Honor Society will also be helping out serving lunch after the event at the Mauston American Legion Post.

